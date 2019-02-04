Chemical-coated kite string kills motorcyclist

A man was killed after a banned chemical-coated kite string slit his throat on Sunday near Saadi Homes on Super Highway.

According to Malir Cantt SHO Muhammad Rizwan, the chemical-coated string got wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider who was passing by near Saadi Homes. He was critically injured and succumbed before he could be taken to a hospital. Officials took his body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 25-year-old Qurban, son of Wazir Ali.

His body was handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities. SHO Rizwan said the deceased was a resident of Sacchal Sarmast Goth and used to work as a security guard at Hakeem Villas on Super Highway. He had recently gotten married.

Police said a case has not been registered yet as the family of the deceased refused to register it. In a similar incident, another citizen identified as 18-year-old Liaquatabad resident Sheroz Sohail, was also critically injured when a kite string slit his throat near Guru Mandir when he was passing from there on a motorcycle.

Smuggled betel nut, Gutka worth millions seized Customs officials seized a large quantity of smuggled contraband items, including betel nut, from the city on Sunday.

According to a Customs spokesperson, upon receiving credible information, officials of the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Preventive conducted a raid at New Sabzi Mandi truck stand area and seized five Hino Mini Trucks, which led to the recovery of smuggled goods.

He said the recovered material includes 620 assorted bags of betel nuts (45,080 kgs) worth Rs12.48 million and 7,000 packets (1,400 kgs) of contraband Indian Gutka brand JM worth Rs10.5 million. The five mini-trucks worth roughly Rs7.5 million were also seized. A Toyota Premio valued at Rs2 million, which came in support of smuggled goods was also seized.

He said the total value of seized smuggled goods is Rs22.98 million, while the total value of seized goods along with vehicles is to the tune of Rs32.48 million.