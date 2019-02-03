Chinese ‘underground’ bishop gains official recognition

aBeijing, Feb 2, 2019 (AFP) -A bishop from China’s "underground" Catholic church is slated to step up as the official state-backed clergyman for a diocese in central China, state-run media reported, amid a thaw in relations between Beijing and the Holy See.

China’s estimated 10 million Catholics are legally supposed to attend only churches governed by a state-controlled body with clergy appointed by the Communist Party. But many worship in so-called unregistered "underground churches" led by bishops loyal to the Vatican.

An agreement struck in September on the appointment of bishops has paved the way for a rapprochement between Beijing and the Vatican after diplomatic ties were cut off in 1951. It also gives both sides a say in appointing Catholic bishops in China. Jin Lugang was inaugurated as coadjutor bishop for the Nanyang diocese in central China, the Global Times reported Friday, and will assist 98-year-old diocesan bishop Zhu Baoyu until his retirement.