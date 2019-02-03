Chinese ‘underground’ bishop gains official recognition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
aBeijing, Feb 2, 2019 (AFP) -A bishop from China’s "underground" Catholic church is slated to step up as the official state-backed clergyman for a diocese in central China, state-run media reported, amid a thaw in relations between Beijing and the Holy See.
China’s estimated 10 million Catholics are legally supposed to attend only churches governed by a state-controlled body with clergy appointed by the Communist Party. But many worship in so-called unregistered "underground churches" led by bishops loyal to the Vatican.
An agreement struck in September on the appointment of bishops has paved the way for a rapprochement between Beijing and the Vatican after diplomatic ties were cut off in 1951. It also gives both sides a say in appointing Catholic bishops in China. Jin Lugang was inaugurated as coadjutor bishop for the Nanyang diocese in central China, the Global Times reported Friday, and will assist 98-year-old diocesan bishop Zhu Baoyu until his retirement.
aBeijing, Feb 2, 2019 (AFP) -A bishop from China’s "underground" Catholic church is slated to step up as the official state-backed clergyman for a diocese in central China, state-run media reported, amid a thaw in relations between Beijing and the Holy See.
China’s estimated 10 million Catholics are legally supposed to attend only churches governed by a state-controlled body with clergy appointed by the Communist Party. But many worship in so-called unregistered "underground churches" led by bishops loyal to the Vatican.
An agreement struck in September on the appointment of bishops has paved the way for a rapprochement between Beijing and the Vatican after diplomatic ties were cut off in 1951. It also gives both sides a say in appointing Catholic bishops in China. Jin Lugang was inaugurated as coadjutor bishop for the Nanyang diocese in central China, the Global Times reported Friday, and will assist 98-year-old diocesan bishop Zhu Baoyu until his retirement.