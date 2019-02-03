ANP leader hails initiatives for Afghan peace process

LAKKI MARWAT: Awami National Party district president Sadruddin advocate on Saturday welcomed Pakistan’s initiatives for Afghan peace process, saying that durable peace in Afghanistan was inevitable for progress and development in the entire region.

Speaking at a workers’ meeting in Abakhel, Sadruddin said that the successful peace talks between the US and Taliban might bring a lasting peace to the war-torn country and usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

He hailed the initiatives taken by the government to facilitate dialogue between the Taliban and the United States and said that peace in Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan.

He criticised PTI government for what he called poor performance and said the incumbent rulers had failed to deliver during the last five months.

On the occasion, ANP activists elected unopposed Sher Zaman as president and Abdul Razzaq as general secretary for Abakhel union council. They also elected other office-bearers including senior vice-president Sadullah, vice-president Rizwan Ahmad, deputy general secretary Noor Zaman, finance secretary Javed Khan, information secretary Ashfaq Ahmad and Salar Hussain Ahmad. Meanwhile, ANP Kot Kashmir union council also elected new officeholders during a meeting.