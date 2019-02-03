close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

ANP leader hails initiatives for Afghan peace process

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: Awami National Party district president Sadruddin advocate on Saturday welcomed Pakistan’s initiatives for Afghan peace process, saying that durable peace in Afghanistan was inevitable for progress and development in the entire region.

Speaking at a workers’ meeting in Abakhel, Sadruddin said that the successful peace talks between the US and Taliban might bring a lasting peace to the war-torn country and usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

He hailed the initiatives taken by the government to facilitate dialogue between the Taliban and the United States and said that peace in Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan.

He criticised PTI government for what he called poor performance and said the incumbent rulers had failed to deliver during the last five months.

On the occasion, ANP activists elected unopposed Sher Zaman as president and Abdul Razzaq as general secretary for Abakhel union council. They also elected other office-bearers including senior vice-president Sadullah, vice-president Rizwan Ahmad, deputy general secretary Noor Zaman, finance secretary Javed Khan, information secretary Ashfaq Ahmad and Salar Hussain Ahmad. Meanwhile, ANP Kot Kashmir union council also elected new officeholders during a meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan