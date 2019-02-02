Infrastructure, funds constraints: ‘Tour de Pakistan International Cycle Race not possible

KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation’s (PCF) secretary Azhar Ali Shah on Friday said that it was not possible to hold Tour de Pakistan International Cycle Race due to funds issue.

“It’s not easy to hold this event as it demands many resources,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from Sialkot.“When we took charge of the PCF in December 2012 we decided not to hold this event because we knew that without a hefty amount we would not be able to do justice with it,” Shah said.

He said that around Rs30 million was required for organising such a race. Without the support of the government, it was not possible, he added. “You know, it is conducted in 11 stages from Karachi to Peshawar. It takes 17 days if the arrival and departure dates for the foreign riders are also included,” the official said.

He said the whole country needed to be involved in such an event. “Right from the federal government down to provincial and district governments everyone is involved. Moreover, we need continental food, top-class hotels at various points and other facilities which we don’t have. Gone are the days when the riders used to sleep on the floor,” Shah said.

“Besides this you also need a hefty amount for cash prizes. There are no sponsors. If there are a few they will only give you one or two million rupees through which you cannot conduct such a big event,” Shah said.

The last Tour de Pakistan International Cycle Race, which was the 16th edition, was conducted in 2011. When asked about the standard of the editions already conducted, Shah said those had no quality.

“That was the main reason we decided not to continue that series as it had no benefit to Pakistan’s cycling,” the official said.“We thought we should go for holding short-range races instead of a poorly-held long race,” Shah said.

“For holding an international event you will also invite technical officials from abroad. You will need money to provide them with every kind of international standard facility,” Shah said.He said the country needed better infrastructure for developing the sport in the country. “You need good roads. We have only one velodrome in Lahore. But that too is old as it was built in 1952. Before holding any event we first repair the damaged areas. Now it’s good that it has been taken over by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). It will be good if it is properly repaired and rehabilitated,” Shah said.

He said Peshawar soon would get an international standard velodrome.“Around 40 kanal land has been allocated for the project. Its PC-1 has also been made. The tenders will be released soon. Around Rs100 million has been approved for the project in the first step. Further funding will be done as the projects moves ahead,” Shah said.

He said a contractor recognised by the world cycling governing body (UCI) would work on the project.“It would be a good boost to Pakistan’s cycling,” Shah said.

About Pakistan’s key riders Zeeshan Ali and Waheed Ahmed, who were severely injured in a road accident last month near Sheikhupura, Shah said Zeeshan had been discharged while Waheed was still in hospital.“Waheed has a back fracture. His lungs are now okay but his left leg is not moving and the doctors say he needs to remain in hospital,” Shah said.