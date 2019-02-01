Uplift projects of hospitals reviewed

LAHORE: A session was held at the office of Secretary Specialized Health & Medical Education Saqib Zafar to review the developmental projects of hospitals in south Punjab.

Secretary (SH&ME) chaired the meeting in his office on Thursday. Special Secretary Development and Finance Usman Muazzam, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other officers were also there. Medical Superintendents of Children Hospital Multan, Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Nishtar Medical University Multan, Institute of Cardiology Multan, Institute of Kidney Diseases Multan and other officers were also participated in the meeting.

Secretary SH&ME Saqib Zafar reviewed the annual developmental projects of different hospitals of south Punjab. He advised all medical superintendents to fulfill development projects to ease public in hospitals in given timeframe. Hostel for students in Bahawalpur Hospital must be completed soon to facilitate them. Another meeting will be held to review the assurance of implementation of development projects of hospitals to facilitate the public.