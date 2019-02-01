Two injured for resisting robbery bid

Two men were shot and wounded when they offered resistance during a robbery bid in Nazimabad on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place near the Abdullah Government College for Women in the jurisdiction of the Paposh Nagar police station. The victims, 23-year-old Ibrahim Khan and 22-year-old Shahrukh, were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that the suspects riding on a motorcycle tried to intercept the victims also on a motorcycle, who were coming from a bank after withdrawing Rs200,000, but instead of stopping they tried to speed away upon which the suspects opened fire at them and managed to escape without looting cash.

Rangers arrest five

The paramilitary force arrested five suspects during raids in different parts of the metropolis. According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, Ataullah, Nabeel alias Mian, Omair alias Channa, Sajjad Hussain and Yousuf alias Pappu were arrested in Nazimabad and Rizvia Society for their involvement in various street crime cases, robberies, possessing illegal arms and drug peddling. The soldiers also claimed to have seized drugs, arms and ammunition from the suspect. They were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.