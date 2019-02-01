Crackdown in capital Police recover Rs70 million drugs, register 58 FIRs against land grabbers

Islamabad: The capital city police have launched massive crackdown against drug as well as land mafias active in and around Islamabad.

A 3-month crime report indicates 30 per cent reduction in crime rate, which is a big achievement against the analogous time period, reflecting ‘improved policing’ by the Islamabad Police.

Obviously, the Islamabad Police, while fighting crime on all fronts, seemed more active against the drugs and recovered sizeable quantities of contraband substances and liquor with a market price of almost Rs70 million.

Hashish continued to be the most ‘popular’ contraband drug as the Islamabad Police recovered as much as 309165 kg of hashish with a market value of around Rs30.9 million. In addition to this the Islamabad Police recovered 40.998 kg of heroin with a market value of Rs80.2 million. Other items included 9,382 bottles of liquor worth around Rs9.4 million, 1.446 kg of ‘Ice’ worth Rs5.78 million and 1.106 kg of cocaine worth Rs10.4 million.

When contacted, IGP Amir Zulfiqar said that the police also took action against the land grabbers in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Under these operations the troubled areas were identified along with the land grabbers and their facilitators. In the ensuring operations 58 ‘First Information Reports’ (FIRs) have been registered, 109 individuals have been arrested and 23 pistols, 6 Kalashnikovs and 8 shot guns were recovered.

It was interesting to note that an ‘Internal Accountability Unit’ (IAU) has been created in the Inspector-General’s office wherein officers and officials of good reputation have been posted. Since establishment, IAU has received 69 complaints and all have been disposed of, leading to departmental action against 19 officials.

Yet another initiative is the establishment of ‘Centralized Citizen Complaints Redressal System’, again in the office of the IGP Islamabad. Under this system all the complaints received in the offices of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) or the Superintendent of Police would be monitored in the office of the IGP. Since establishment, this system has received 698 complaints out of which 400 have been disposed of.

In a strict administrative move the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Amir Zulfiqar, suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs), ordered departmental inquiries against one superintendent of police (SP), two sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and censured another SHO on the charges of bad performance.

The police sources said that over the last three months four (4) officers of superintendent of police (SP) rank, 23 deputy superintendent of police and 16 SHOs have been transferred for having links with the criminal elements.

IGP Amir Zulfiqar has ordered departmental action against officers and officials having links with criminal elements. Similarly, departmental action has been initiated against officials having poor performance record last year, which led to increase in crime rate in their areas of postings.

Maintaining the policy of rotating Islamabad Police officers and officials a series of posting and transfers was followed. Under this 70 per cent postings/transfers were done in the Security Division, 53 per cent in the Traffic Division, 45 per cent in the Logistic Division and 81 per cent in the Operations Division. Under the ‘Public Awareness Campaign/Community Participation’ a series of meetings were held with different Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the Heads of School and Director PEIRA (Private Educational Instructions Regulatory Authority).

A ‘Grand ITP Quiz Competition’ and a mega event was organized in Roots Millennium University against drugs abuse. Using the ‘Social Media’, the IGP Amir Zulfiqar created Facebook Page ‘Friends of Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan IGP Islamabad ’ https://www.facebook.com/ICTPIslamabad) where public and Police official can share their community service activities which will be rewarded by IGP.