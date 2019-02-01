close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Headquarters retain NTC Inter-Regional Badminton titles

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters retained the NTC All-Pakistan Inter-Regional Badminton Tournament singles and teams titles here at the Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Central Region grabbed the second position while North Region finished third in the teams category.South Region came second in the singles category.Players belonging to different regions of the NTC as well as the telecom companies of PTCL, Mobilink/Jazz, Ufone, Huawei, PTA and Apollo Telecom participated in the tournament.Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest at the final.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports