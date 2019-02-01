Headquarters retain NTC Inter-Regional Badminton titles

ISLAMABAD: National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters retained the NTC All-Pakistan Inter-Regional Badminton Tournament singles and teams titles here at the Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Central Region grabbed the second position while North Region finished third in the teams category.South Region came second in the singles category.Players belonging to different regions of the NTC as well as the telecom companies of PTCL, Mobilink/Jazz, Ufone, Huawei, PTA and Apollo Telecom participated in the tournament.Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest at the final.