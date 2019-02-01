FBR urged to extend scheme date

KARACHI: Tax practitioners have urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to further extend the last date for availing incentive scheme for avoiding automatic selected audit cases, The News learnt on Thursday.

Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has written to FBR chairman that the last date be extended to March 31, 2019 as it was expiring today.

The practitioners body, in its letter, said many taxpayers had shown their intention to avail this facility following the sessions organised by the member tax bars.

Previously, the government had introduced Section 214D, under which returns filed after due date were automatically selected for audit. The selection criteria amassed the audit cases, making it almost impossible for tax machinery to conduct examination of all the cases. On the other hand taxpayers were also not happy with the authorities.