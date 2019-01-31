3,530 character certificates issued in January, says DIG

LAHORE: Character Certificate Branch of Lahore police issued 3,530 certificates to the citizens during the month of January.

As per DIG Operations, 2,884 character certificates and 646 verification certificates were issued during this month. Lahore police is providing these services at DIG Operations Lahore office, e-Khidmat Centre, Town Hall, facilitation centres Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Hall Road, Bhaati Gate and Arfa Karim centre. Citizens are provided services of certification of character, verification, legislation and attestation of employees under one roof at these centres.

British diplomats: A two-member delegation of British High Commission headed by Mr Steve Henderson Wednesday called on Punjab IGP at Central Police Office, Lahore. Mr Mark Imrie of British High Commission was also present in the meeting.

The delegation remained some time with the IGP and matters relating to enhance the capacity building of Punjab Police and CTD were discussed. The delegation extended full cooperation to enhance the investigation skills of Punjab Police as per international standards i.e. ethical and lawful practices. Thanking the delegation, the IGP said it will be an honour for Punjab Police for offering their support and expertise in this regard.

Lahore Qalandars: The members of PSL sensation team Lahore Qalandars visited Integrated Command Control & Communication Centre of Punjab Police in Qurban Lines on Wednesday. The entourage comprised of Head Coach Aqib Javed along with Star Batsman Imran Nazir. The guests were taken to various sections of the authority and briefed about its key functions before they had the floor to voice their experience.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the Lahore Qalandars Co-owner Atif Rana said that he was surprised to see the technological development and latest gadgets being used in the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre. He said he was feeling proud that such technology was being used in Pakistan for security. Lahore Qalandars Coach and All-Rounder Aqib Javed said that Punjab Safe Cities Project had played a vital role in bringing back cricket to Pakistan. He said that such projects must be installed all over Pakistan so that the protection of people’s lives and property must be ensured. Lahore Qalandars stars also participated in a live programme on Radio Safe City FM 88.6 where they responded to listeners’ questions. Star Batsman & Lahore Qalandars Opener Imran Nazir also shared the memorable moments of his cricket career with FM 88.6 listeners.

Workshop: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) arranged a workshop on “Communication Strategy on Food Safety & Quality, SOPs on Sampling & Inspection” for the officials to meet the emerging challenges of the food industry.

Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman were the chief guests of the workshop held in a local hotel here on Wednesday.

GAIN Director Food Policy and Financing Greg S. Garrett, GAIN Country Director Qaiser Munir Pasha, operations teams of PFA, representatives of other provincial food authorities, food experts and people from different walks of life participated in the event.

A presentation was given on the progress and new strategies of PFA to the participants. The PFA DG presented two books “Communication Strategy on Food Safety & Quality” and “SOPs on Sampling & Inspection.” He said that there was a dire need to ensure implementation of food laws, for which, comprehensive strategies and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been prepared in the form of printed books. He said that the purpose of the strategies and SOPs was to bring uniformity in the work of the authority and provide complete guidelines to the officials. Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry said that Punjab government was utilising all available resources to eliminate the adulteration mafia.

Gain Director Food Policy and Financing Greg S. Garrett appreciated the organisational structure of the authority and its progress. He said that the PFA was a role model as an organisation for others.