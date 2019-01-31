From Sukkur to Khairpur

Every weekend, I go to my home in Khairpur from Sukkur. I am staying away from my family because of my studies. I used to travel in a wagon, and while I still do, I am finding it increasingly difficult to pay the high wagon fare. The private transport mafia is carrying out its operations in the absence of strict regulations.

They are free to charge whatever amount they want from passengers. In flagrant disregard to road safety, they, sometimes, let passengers stand on the wagon’s foot stand. To date, I haven’t seen any traffic police personnel penalise the driver for putting the life of passengers at risk. It is time the authorities concerned took action against the transport mafia and ensured a cheaper and safe travel for the public.

Sarfraz Ali Narejo

Khairpur Mir’s