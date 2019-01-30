Traders urged to fight systematic corruption

Islamabad : Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi on Tuesday said that NAB is playing the role of main fighter institution against systematic corruption.

He was addressing the 3rd Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Summit 2019 here in Islamabad organised by CRI Group, a leading risk Management Company.

Event was attended by large number of people from leading corporate entities while dignitaries from government institutions like NAB, SECP also joined the forum to share their knowledge and expertise with the participants.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi shared the details of role of NAB as a main fighter institution against systematic corruption and apprised the participants about performance of the NAB so far. Irfan Mangi Said that, corporate entities should bring strong compliance management system within organization to control bribery and corruption. Systematic corruption can be controlled through awareness and we can save the future of our generation by fighting the corrupt practices today, he added.

Drago Kos, Chairman of Anti-Bribery Working Group at OECD, said that In 41% of cases, management-level employees paid or authorized the bribe, whereas the company CEO bribed in 12% of cases. He told that An organization where leadership, management and workforce do not take corruption seriously will never be adequately protected from risk. Drago Kos urged businesses to apply disciplinary procedures against those breaching ethics and compliance programmes and anti-corruption measures.

Zafar Anjum, CEO of CRI Group, said that Systematic corruption continues to be a substantial obstacle in both the public and private sectors now days. Corruption is a cultural issue that will only change as future generations made aware of detrimental impact of corruption in our society. He told the participants that most powerful tool an organization can use to demonstrate “adequate procedures” as an effective bribery defence and deterrent is IS0 37001. ABAC Centre of Excellence works to educate, equip and support the world’s leading business organizations with the latest in best-practice due diligence processes and procedures, not only in Pakistan but around the globe.

Zafar Anjum thanked the government officials, speakers and participants of the event for taking corruption and bribery as serious issue and joining hands with CRI Group to share knowledge and expertise.

One day Summit included highly informative work sessions, group discussions, Q&A periods and plenary sessions to address the many challenges being faced by the corporate world.