Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LHC summons EPA, PHA, LDA heads in trees cutting case

National

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought personal appearance of heads of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on a petition questioning cutting of trees. Petitioner Asim Farooq through his counsel contended that rapid cutting of trees in the country was causing serious threats to the environment as it has been changing swiftly. He pointed out that temperature was gradually increasing due to fewer trees but unfortunately, the government had taken no concrete steps to cope with the alarming situation.

The court observed that it would not allow lethargic attitude on such an important national issue, adding environment is changing fast owing to shortage of trees. After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court directed heads of all departments concerned to appear in person on January 31.

