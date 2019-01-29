Sahiwal incident victims post-mortem report released

LAHORE: The post-mortem reports of the victims of Sahiwal killings have confirmed that the victims were shot multiple times from a point blank range.

The victims, Khalil, his wife Nabeela, daughter Areeba and driver Zeeshan Javed, were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on the GT Road in Sahiwal on January 19. Khalil’s son Mohammad Umair and two daughters Muniba and Jaziba were also wounded in the botched encounter.

The post-mortems were performed on the four bodies at the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal. According to the report, all the four victims were shot multiple times from a close range.

The report says the close range firing on the victims had left burn marks on differentparts of their bodies. All the victims were also shot in the head at least once. Areeba, 13, was shot six times, and her ribs were broken with the impact of the bullets.

She was also shot in both sides of the chest. The teenaged girl received four bullets within a nine-cm part on her upper body, which also left burn marks due to firing from a point blank range.

According to the report, Nabeela was shot four times, including once in the head. And her husband Khalil was shot 11 times, including one bullet wound to his head. The driver, Zeeshan, who the CTD later claimed had links with a terrorist group, was shot 13 times, including one shot to the head. The headshot had shattered Zeeshan’s skull.

A day earlier, Umair Khalil, the victim’s son, who is a witness to the tragedy, said the CTD team, after killing his mother, father and driver, had shifted the four siblings to a police van. A few moments later, they separated Areeba from them, shoved her into the car and opened fire. The report said the child Umair was grazed by a bullet to his calf. Similarly, the six year-old Muneeba had also received a bullet injury on her hand.