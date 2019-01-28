Punjab to set up shelter homes in every district: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has given utmost preference to welfare of under-privileged people.

An effective strategy was being implemented in order to include these people in the development loop, he added.

The chief minister expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director Sardar Aun Abbas here on Sunday. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would set up shelter homes in every district and assignment of identification of land in this regard would be completed at earliest, he asserted.

He said that country-wide welfare department Bait-ul-Maal supported the less-privileged segment of society and also providing them free medical facilities.

The performance of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal was appreciable, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aun Abbas said that restoration of under-privileged segment of society was his main objective and he was working to bring about pleasant changes in their lives.