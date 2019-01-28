close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
January 28, 2019

Three bike riders killed in Multan bypass road mishap

SAHIWAL: At least three persons riding on a motorbike were killed in a road mishap that took place at Multan bypass road, Sahiwal district, police sources said on Sunday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck was passing through Multan bypass when it suddenly turned turtle on the road.

As a result of incident, three persons riding on a bike on the same road came under the six wheeler. The police rushed to the site of incident, and manage to drag out the bodies from the heavy truck. The bodies have been shifted to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

