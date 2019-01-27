Abu Saim in Masters Snooker final

ISLAMABAD: Punjab’s Abu Saim checked into the final of the Jubilee Insurance 3rd Masters (+40) National Snooker Championship 2019 at the Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Saturday.

Abu Saim stunned former Pakistan No 1 Imran Shahzad 4-1 (123-01, 23-113, 71-39, 65-49, 72-23).

The second semi-final was in progress at the time of filing of this report.

Earlier, Abu Saim defeated Danish Haroon (Sindh) 56-33, 67-02, 64-19, 79-05 in the quarter-finals, also played on Saturday.

Quarter-finals results: Imran Shehzad (Pb) bt Masood Ahmed (Isb) 51-37, 58-65, 56-50, 38-37, 73-34, 75-27; Abu Saim (Pb) bt Danish Haroon (Sindh) 56-33, 67-02, 64-19, 79-05; Arshad Ali Qureshi (Isb) bt Shehzad Butt (Pb) 64-27, 63-59, 71-30, 57-42; Muhammad Shafi (KP) bt Farrukh Usman (Sindh) 60-20, 91-39, 28-57, 72-01, 68-37.