Abu Saim sails into National Snooker final

ISLAMABAD: Abu Saim (Pjb) checked into the final of Jubilee Insurance 3rd Master’s (+40) National Snooker Championship 2019 following his semis win at the Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall.

Abu Saim stunned the former Pakistan No 1 Imran Shahzad 4-1 (123-01(92), 23-113(79), 71-39, 65-49, 72-23) to make it to the final.

He would take on the winner of Arshad Ali Qureshi (Isb) and Muhammad Shafi (Kpk) semis.

The second semi-finals was in progress at the time of filling this report.

Earlier, Abu Saim (Pjb) defeated Danish Haroon (Sindh) 4-0 (56-33, 67-02, 64-19, 79-05(50),) in the quarter-finals also played on Saturday.

Quarter-finals results: Imran Shehzad (Pjb) bt Masood Ahmed (Isb) 4-2 (51-37, 58-65, 56-50, 38-37, 73-34, 75-27(58),); Abu Saim (Pjb) bt Danish Haroon (Sindh) 4-0 (56-33, 67-02, 64-19, 79-05(50),); Arshad Ali Qureshi (Isb) bt Shehzad Butt (Pjb) 4-0 (64-27, 63-59, 71-30, 57-42); Muhammad Shafi (Kpk) bt Farrukh Usman (Sindh) 4-1 (60-20, 91-39, 28-57, 72-01, 68-37).