52pc Pakistanis satisfied with Imran’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-two percent of Pakistanis believe that Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister of the country will be better than the previous government, according to the Gilani Research Foundation survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, reported the local media on Saturday.

According to the survey, 61 percent of Pakistanis had similar views for Nawaz Sharif’s tenure back in 2013. "A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked “Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister will be better, worse or same as the previous government?”

The 52 percent said it will be better, 21 percent said it will be worse, 20 percent said that there will be no change while 7 percent did not respond to the question.

According to a statement issued by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, the same question was asked 5 years ago in 2013 when Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as prime minister was starting, 61 percent said it will be better than the previous tenure, 13 percent said it will be worse while 25 percent said it will be the same as before.