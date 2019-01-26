Leading players move up in Masters Snooker

ISLAMABAD: Leading players moved into the next round of the Masters Snooker Championship with easy wins at the PSB Snooker Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, Friday.

Veteran Imran Shehzad got walkover against his opponent who failed to turn up for the match.

Results: Shah Khan (KP) bt Arshad Ali Qureshi (Isb) 3-2 (45-68, 59-50, 38-58, 56-47, 73-60); Naveen Perwani (Sindh) bt Mehmood Khan (Bal) 3-2 (59-40, 53-21, 32-66, 50-59, 81-35); Imran Shehzad (Pjb) bt Naseem Paracha (Sindh) (walkover); Azhar Khan (Pjb) bt Masood Ahmed (Isb) 3-1 (61-43, 56-44, 12-51, 59-28); Saeed Ahmed (Bal) bt Abu Saim (Pjb) 3-0 (58-32, 59-35, 68-44); Farrukh Usman (Sindh) bt Saeedur Rehman (KP) 3-1 (66-24, 75-23, 23-65, 71-12); Danish Haroon (Sindh) bt Mujtahid Ali Shah (KP) 3-1 (63-20, 62-13, 22-52, 76-19); Shehzad Butt (Pjb) bt Khalid Awan (Bal) 3-2 (37-74, 22-60, 66-07, 86-1, 57-44); Imran Shehzad (Pjb) bt Shah Khan (KP) 3-2 (116-0(90), 67-78, 16-53, 79-30, 76-04); Masood Ahmed (Isb) bt Mehmood Khan (Bal) 3-0 (63-41, 53-46, 50-01); Muhammad Shafi (KP) bt Azhar Khan (Pjb) 3-1 (52-17, 31-60, 62-57, 59-08); Arshad Ali Qureshi (Isb) bt Abdul Rehman (Bal) 3-0 (51-35, 62-21, 70-25).