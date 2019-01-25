China approves ‘people’s well-being’ plan

BEIJING: Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) approved a long-term plan for deepening overall reforms, so as to achieve the target of having still a better life of the people at gross-root-level.

The committee, presided over by Xi Jinping vowed to achieve decisive results in reforms in crucial areas and key-links by 2020. Official sources here on Thursday termed the decisions of the committee as far-reaching, that will have a very positive impact on the overall development of the country .

The country should continue to fight the tough battles and "crack hard nuts," ensure each undertaking is successful and lay a decisive foundation for fulfilling the reform tasks mapped out by the third plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, President Xi said.

Li Keqiang and Wang Huning, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the reform committee, also attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed and approved a series of official documents:

-- a plan and a guideline both on launching a science and technology innovation board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and experimenting with the registration-based IPO system; ing overall reform in the domains of politics and law.