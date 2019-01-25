close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 25, 2019

Interchange near Sawal Dher

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: CM Mahmood Khan has said he had talked to the Ministry of Communication for the construction and opening of Swat Motorway Interchange near Sawal Dher. He was talking to five member delegation of Mardan led by Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan, said a handout. Member Provincial Assembly and District Development Advisory Committee Chairman Iftikhar Mashwani, MPAs Zahir Shah Toru, district nazim and others attended the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar