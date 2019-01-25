tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: CM Mahmood Khan has said he had talked to the Ministry of Communication for the construction and opening of Swat Motorway Interchange near Sawal Dher. He was talking to five member delegation of Mardan led by Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan, said a handout. Member Provincial Assembly and District Development Advisory Committee Chairman Iftikhar Mashwani, MPAs Zahir Shah Toru, district nazim and others attended the meeting.
