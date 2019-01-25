Shahbaz restored as PHF secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (retd) Khalid Khokar has rejected the resignation of the federation’s secretary Shahbaz Ahmed and directed him to continue performing his duties, according to a press release issued by the PHF on Thursday.However, the PHF officials were not available for comments on the development.
