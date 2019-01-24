17,000 posts approved for merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Apex Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday reviewed the scenario in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision of striking down the interim arrangements for the seven merged districts of erstwhile Fata and made a number of decisions.

Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting, said a handout. The committee approved the creation of 17,000 additional posts in different departments to be proportionally distributed amongst seven tribal districts. The meeting took for debate the overall merger plan for development integration of erstwhile Fata, the induction of Levies and Khassadar into the regular police, creation of posts in police, education, health and other sectors, comprehensive developmental package for mainstreaming the people of these areas, the quick impact initiatives in health and education sectors, repatriation and rehabilitation of people of these areas and the extension of judicial system.