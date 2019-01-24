Spin twins help India crush New Zealand

NAPIER: A match billed as a run-fest was turned upside-down by India’s spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday, as New Zealand were crushed by eight wickets in the first one-day international here.

India arrived at the ground with captain Virat Kohli expecting 300-plus to be par but when his bowlers rolled New Zealand for 157 the outcome became a formality. Yadav and Chahal delivered a spin bowling masterclass, mesmerising New Zealand with six wickets between them, while Mohammed Shami claimed three as New Zealand folded for a mere 157 with 12 overs to spare.

The target was reduced by two runs and one over for India following a 30-minute break when the setting sun blinded the eyes of players and umpires. But the interruption made no difference to Shikhar Dhawan, who was unbeaten on 75 after leading India to mow down the target in 34.5 overs. A disappointed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson blamed his side’s effort on an inability to handle the precision Indian attack.

Coming off a series win against Australia, India showed they are building nicely as a well-balanced unit four months out from the World Cup, while for New Zealand there is work to be done. The New Zealand innings folded so quickly that India had time to bat for nine overs before the scheduled break, reaching 41 with Dhawan on 29 and Sharma on 11. Sharma went on the second ball after the interval, with Doug Bracewell making the breakthrough, before the players left the field again when the setting sun reached a dangerously low angle. When India’s innings restarted again, Dhawan on 31 was dropped by wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

It was a costly error for New Zealand as the left-hander, who passed 5,000 ODI runs in the course of the innings, went on to make his 26th half century.Kohli, a day after becoming the first player to clinch all three top International Cricket Council honours including cricketer of the year, was caught behind for 45. Ambati Rayudu finished not out 13.

Brief scores: New Zealand 157 (Kane Williamson 64; Kuldeep Yadav 4-59) lost to India 156/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 75*) by eight wickets by DLS method.