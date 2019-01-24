FIA circulates phone numbers for filing complaints

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has circulated phone numbers for the public to approach the agency in case of any complaint.

The department has circulated his cellar phone number 0334 444 5533, landline 091 9217806 and email [email protected] .

The people were asked to file complaints on these numbers in case someone in any government department demands bribe, is involved in the misuse his authority or any kind of corruption or irregularity.

“Anyone having any complaint of corruption or misuse of power in any government department can call, send message or email to us. We will take action and provide relief to the complainants,” said FIA Additional Director Mian Saeed Ahmad.

The official said the agency had already started action against different government departments.

Blood Transfusion Authority officials visit hospital: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blood Transfusion Authority officials visited the Frontier Foundation and expressed satisfaction at the working of the facility.

According to a press release, Dr Noor Saba headed the team that visited various departments of the Frontier Foundation, which is a welfare hospital and offers blood transfusion services. The lab equipment were inspected and working at the hospital noted.

Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman briefed the team about the fee of cost services the hospital was providing to children suffering from the thalassemia, haemophilia and those kids who have other blood-related diseases.

The team members later met Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem who is also a member of the Blood Transfusion Authority. They discussed the points associated with the registration of the thalassemia patients.

PDA insists BRT cost is Rs66b: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), executing agency for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, has said that the cost of the project has not been escalated and it still remains Rs66 billion.

A press release of the authority here on Wednesday said that the loan agreement between the government of Pakistan and French Development Agency (FDA) for the project was concluded last year and the same is executed now after completion of codal formalities and it has nothing to do with the price increase.

The PDA clarified that the revision of PC-1 was approved by ECNEC for Rs66 billion in November 2018 and only then the agreement materialised between FDA and the government.

The Peshawar BRT project is co-financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB), FDA and provincial government wherein ADB is pitching in $335 million and FDA is financing to the tune of 130 million Euros and the rest of the expenses are being borne by the government of KP. It, however, reiterated that the project is in its final stages of completion with corridor being complete by 90 percent and work on stations is in full swing. The project is the biggest in the history of this province and March 23 has been given a deadline for the soft opening of the project.