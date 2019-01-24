Children’s Literature Festival ends

LAHORE: After the two exhilarating days of literature celebrations, the Children’s Literature Festival concluded at Children Library Complex on Wednesday.

Baela Raza Jamil, founder of Children’s Literature Festival (CLF), said, “Over 17,000 children attended the two-day festival. It was very encouraging to see all these young faces excited to broaden their knowledge. We have managed two amazing days in Lahore. The festival went really well.”

The second day included book launches by two young authors Wania Saqib and Moiz Sohail, storytelling session by Fouzia Minallah, STEM education, puppet making, clay modeling followed by concert of Laal Band.

Children’s Literature Festival seeks to promote a reading culture for creativity, imagination, citizenship through multi-sensory stimulation both in and beyond classrooms and textbooks. It provides a unique platform that drives the interest of children towards the joy of reading, self-expression, tolerance and critical thinking.

CLF Lahore is held in generous collaboration with the Children Library Complex. Children’s Literature Festival (2011-2019) is a social movement. It is the only festival of its kind in Pakistan that is not only exclusively for children but has been held in all four provinces of Pakistan, including the conflict areas of the country.