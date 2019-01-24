Temporary shelters

Last year, the Lahore district administration took an admirable step and set up temporary shelters in tents for passengers and homeless people. This was a wonderful step which should be followed by other cities as well. The Sindh government can replicate the model in the province. Temporary shelters will help the poor and homeless people protect themselves from the piercing cold and heavy rains.

Uzma Ashraf

Thari Mirwah