Sun stops play at McLean Park

NAPIER: Rain often disrupts cricket, but in New Zealand it was the sun that forced players off the field on Wednesday during the ODI against India.

The low angle of the sun hitting the Napier wicket was too much for batsmen, fielders and umpires, and senior umpire Shaun George took the players off the field with India 44 for one in reply to New Zealand’s 157.

“Everyone is being protected,” George said, adding it was the first time he had experienced play called off because of the sun.It was a welcome break for India captain Virat Kohli, who had previously been dismissed when the sun was in his eyes.

“In 2014, this (sun break) rule wasn’t there. I actually got out in a game feeling like the sun was in my eyes,” he said.“I’m glad it is (a rule) now because it was impossible to watch the ball in that particular phase. It was funny but it was something new.”Play resumed after about 30 minutes, with the disruption reducing the match by one over. India’s target was reduced by two runs to 156, which they easily reached in 34.5 overs.