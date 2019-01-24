SBCA plans operation

Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Iftikar Qaimkhani said on Wednesday an operation against the commercial use of residential plots would begin in compliance with the Supreme Court’s January 22 orders.

Talking to The News, he said the operation would be carried out on an emergency basis against all schools, hospitals, hotels, marriage halls, offices and other commercial activities in residential areas.

When asked about the outcome of the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in Karachi, the director said, “I have no other choice but to comply with the court orders.” The high court on Tuesday imposed a ban on the conversion of residential and amenity plots for commercial purposes across the city, including cantonment areas.