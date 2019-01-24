Hundreds of CNICs stolen from Nadra office in Landhi

In an unusual incident, an unidentified robber looted hundreds of CNICs from the Nadra office in Landhi on Wednesday.

The robbery took place a few days before the by-polls in PS-94 constituency which falls in Landhi. IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Korangi SSP Ali Raza of the incident.

Police officials said that approximately 1,800 Computerised National Identity Cards and a register were stolen from a Nadra facility in Landhi area, adding that the thief entered and escaped through the roof of the building.

SSP Raza said that the thief has left a clue that apparently explains the motive behind his crime. Investigators found a sentence written on the wall, but they think it might be a trick to mislead them. Police investigators have included two employees of Nadra in the probe to get any possible clue.

According to Nadra officials, the stolen identity cards have been cancelled and will be reprinted before the by-elections which are to be held on January 27.

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered extraordinary security arrangements for the upcoming by-elections in PS-94. IGP Imam has also issued directives to enhance patrolling, snap-checking and intelligence network in the constituency as part of the contingency plan.