Haider upsets Haris in snooker decider

ISLAMABAD: Little known Gujranwala boy Haider Ali stunned experienced Haris Tahir of Punjab 6-3 in the final to win the National Under-21 Snooker Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Haider won 55-44, 85-0 (51), 62-36, 73-12, 35-76, 13-96 (96), 72-19, 28-58, 65-23 to surprise his experienced opponent.

“I am on the national scene for the very first time. I have never participated in any big event previously. I am glad that I have beaten some of the best on my way to title,” bearded Haider said.

He said he was keen to continue playing nationals and if picked international events.

“I want to make it a profession. I know that I can improve in days to come and with the time after gaining required experience,” he said.

Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) President Munawwar H Shaikh and co-chairman Alamgir Sheikh presented cash and trophies to the winning players.