close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Haider upsets Haris in snooker decider

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Little known Gujranwala boy Haider Ali stunned experienced Haris Tahir of Punjab 6-3 in the final to win the National Under-21 Snooker Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Haider won 55-44, 85-0 (51), 62-36, 73-12, 35-76, 13-96 (96), 72-19, 28-58, 65-23 to surprise his experienced opponent.

“I am on the national scene for the very first time. I have never participated in any big event previously. I am glad that I have beaten some of the best on my way to title,” bearded Haider said.

He said he was keen to continue playing nationals and if picked international events.

“I want to make it a profession. I know that I can improve in days to come and with the time after gaining required experience,” he said.

Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) President Munawwar H Shaikh and co-chairman Alamgir Sheikh presented cash and trophies to the winning players.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports