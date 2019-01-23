Indian selectors get cash bonus

NEW DELHI: The selectors who chose the Indian cricketers to tour Australia recently have been awarded almost $30,000 each as a bonus for picking the history-making squad.

India clinched their first Test series in Australia in 71 years before claiming another historic first with a 2-1 win in the One-Day Internationals. The Twenty20 series ended in a draw.

The squad captained by Virat Kohli — who won three top International Cricket Council awards on Tuesday, the first player ever to do so — ended the tour without losing a series, a first on Australian soil.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India awarded the players and coaches cash bonuses after the historic win, but followed up with a two million rupee ($28,000) reward for each selector.

“The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations,” Indian cricket administrator Vinod Rai said in a statement.

“The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner and stood up in challenging situations.”

Former women’s captain, and Indian cricket administrator Diana Edulji, also praised the selectors.

“Each member who has played a role in India’s recent triumphs in Australia needs to be appreciated,” said Edulji.

The cricket board was criticised in 2017 for giving away cash prizes to selectors.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal had expressed “surprise” at the time to reward the selectors for a job they are employed to do.