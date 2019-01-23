Landslide kills two more in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Two more persons were killed due to landslide in Upper Kohistan on Tuesday. “Two bikers hit by a landslide. The body of one of them was retrieved and rescue operation is still on to recover the body of the other,” Mohammad Gul, the head of special Branch in Upper Kohistan confirmed. Rafiuddeen and his friend Mohammad Naeem were on way home in Shatial on a bike when the landslide hit them, burying them alive. The locals rushed to the scene and pulled out the body of one of them. The Karakoram Highway which was already blocked at various points in Upper and Lower Kohistan also blocked in Shatial following the landslide. According to police, the vehicular traffic which was already suspended between Gilgit-Baltistan via KKH would remain suspended for another night too.