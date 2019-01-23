Indian troops martyr three Kashmiris in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Tuesday. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal area of the district. One of the martyred youth identified as Shams-ul-Haq Mengnoo, is the brother of an officer of Indian Police Service, Inam-ul-Haq Mengnoo. The operation continued till last reports came in. Meanwhile, despite snowfall and rains, people took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them. At least four photojournalists, Waseem Andrabi, Nisar-ul-Haq, Junaid Gulzar and Mir Burhan, who were performing their professional duties during the demonstrations, also suffered pellet injuries. The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the district. On the other hand, the troops during door-to-door searches barged into several residential houses and harassed the inmates at Dandosa in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.