close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 23, 2019

UNGA president lauds Pak army’s role in terror war

Top Story

A
APP
January 23, 2019

RAWALPINDI: President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s contributions for the United Nations in maintaining peace, stability and rehabilitation in conflict zones.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maria Fernanda expressed these views during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

The visiting dignitary also said that the UN values Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism and efforts to resolve the regional issues.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for her acknowledgment and contributions as part of the United Nations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story