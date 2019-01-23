close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Shahbaz moves LHC for bail in Ashiana scam

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif approached the Lahore High Court on Tuesday, seeking bail in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

The NAB accused Shahbaz precisely of misusing his authority as chief minister of Punjab by unlawfully assuming the powers of the Board of Directors of Punjab Land Development Company Limited (PLDC). NAB alleged that Shahbaz, in connivance with his co-accused, awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm, which resulted in failure of the Ashiana housing scheme, causing loss to the public exchequer and depriving 61,000 applicants of their housing units. It also charged ex-CM with issuing directions for entrusting the housing project to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and withdrawing it from the PLDC, and intervening in the company affairs in violation of the Companies Ordinance, Memorandum and Article of Association and Corporate Governance Rules 2013. However, in his bail petition, filed through Advocate Amjad Pervez, Shahbaz Sharif denied all these charges being false and frivolous.

