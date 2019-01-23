close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Temperature drops to 12 degrees after rain in city

Karachi

Karachi’s temperature dropped on Tuesday following a brief spell of rain in the city, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said that the minimum temperature recorded was 12 degrees Celsius.

“Temperature will continue to fluctuate in Karachi during the current month under the influence of westerly winds, but in February the mercury will start rising gradually with every passing day.”

The country, especially the northern areas, is in the grip of severe cold due to continuous rain and snowfall.

