4 coal miners die in Duki mine collapse

DUKI: At least four coal miners died when a mine collapsed in Duki, Chamalang area of Balochistan on Monday.
Chief Inspector of Mines Iftikhar Ahmed said that four miners were extracting coalmine from a depth of hundreds of feet when the mine collapsed followed by an explosion leaving them trapped inside. Police and Levies force mines inspectors and rescue team reached the site after receiving information about the incident. Operation to pull out the bodies of miners was in progress.
