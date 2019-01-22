Opponents afraid of Imran’s rising popularity: minister

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi Monday said that securing the public interests was priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which was making sincere efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the purpose.

Talking to different delegations at the PTI Secretariat here, the minister said that opponents were afraid of increasing popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the government was addressing people’s grievances. Niazi said that the PTI government would establish such a corruption-free society, which would be based on social justice and there would be no nepotism, exploitation or suppression.

ACE retrieves 69-kanal land: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 69-kanal agricultural land from grabbers in Kot Momin.

The ACE authorities Monday said that Ilyas Kalyar and Muhammad Arshad of Chak-17, Tangowali, had occupied the land worth around Rs 17.2 million.

On the inquiry report, Director ACE Asim Raza along with the district administration retrieved the state land and ordered investigation against the occupants.

Five suspects arrested: Jhal Chakian police along with other law-enforcement agencies arrested five suspects on Monday.

A police spokesman said that on the directions of DPO Hassan Raza Khan, a team of Jhal Chakian police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Chak 84/NB and adjoining areas. After checking over 30 houses and verifying 50 people through biometric system, they arrested five suspected Afghans. They were identified as Sher Muhammad, Rehman Khan, Naseeruddin, Abdul Jalil and Eid Khan. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Youth stabbed to death: A youth was killed over an enmity in Wan Bhachar police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Waqar, a resident of Kabarri, had a property dispute with Riaz. On the day of the incident, Riaz with accomplices Shifaullah and Sultan allegedly stabbed Waqar to death when he was going on a motorcycle to a nearby village. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Two killed on road: Two people were killed while another received injuries in different road accidents in Phularwan and Jauharabad police limits on Monday. Afzal Shaheen of Phularwan along with his companion Ali was riding a motorcycle when a jeep hit his two-wheeler near Salim Interchange. As a result, Afzal died on the spot while the other sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital. In another incident, a vehicle hit motorcyclist Muhammad Suleman of Thal to death near Jauharabad. The police have registered separate cases.