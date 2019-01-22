Haider to take on Haris in National U-21 Snooker final

ISLAMABAD: Ali Haider and Haris Tahir made it to the final of National Under-21 Snooker Championship with contrasting semifinal wins at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Monday. Haider easily defeated Ahsan Yousaf 5-1 (85-28, 62-17, 48-3, 67-14, 22-63, 63-37) while Haris Tahir (Pjb) had t work hard in beating national under-18 champion Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) 5-3 (68-11, 51-61, 0-86, 84-08, 55-48, 61-35, 11-59, 60-32) Earlier, local Rawalpindi lad Sh Mudassir, who just last week won the National Under-18 event, made it to the semis with narrow 4-3 win over Raees Ali Usama also from Punjab. Shaikh M. Mudassir got better of Raees Ali Usama 62-14, 10-60, 56-27, 32-63, 66-14, 01-63, 45-32. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony at 4pm. Final will get under way at 11pm Tuesday.

Results: Quarterfinals: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 4-2 (51-02, 43-54, 25-60, 55-15, 53-24, 72-39); Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt M Saleem (KP) 4-3 (58-56, 61-47, 56-53, 25-55, 23-56, 44-68, 55-43); Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) bt Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) 4-3; (62-14,10-60, 56-27, 32-63, 66-14, 01-63, 45-32); Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Usman Ahmed (Pjb) 4-1 (68-16, 9-74, 59-28, 67-16, 68-45) Semi-finals: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) 5-1 (85-28, 62-17, 48-3, 67-14, 22-63, 63-37); Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) 5-3 (68-11, 51-61, 0-86, 84-08, 55-48, 61-35, 11-59, 60-32).