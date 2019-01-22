Nato, Russia to hold talks amid missile treaty crisis

BRUSSELS: NATO and Russian officials will hold talks this week, the alliance said Monday, with the future of a key Cold War era arms treaty hanging by a thread. Diplomats said the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty will be on the agenda for Friday’s meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, which is also expected to cover the crisis in Ukraine. The US has given Moscow until February 2 to dismantle a new cruise missile system that Washington and its 28 NATO allies say breaches the landmark 1987 accord. Talks between US and Kremlin officials in Geneva last week led nowhere, with the Americans accusing Russia of dishonesty and evasiveness and Moscow calling for more talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of a new arms race if the INF collapses, saying Europe would be its main victim.