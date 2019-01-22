19 health officials issued warning letters in Jhang

JHANG: The district health officer (Preventive Services) on Monday issued warning letters to 19 health officials, including school health and nutrition supervisors (SHNS), to immediately start performing duties at their original place of posting to avoid disciplinary action against them.

The warning letters were issued to them after their failure to comply with the notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Department regarding cancellation of general and temporary duty orders.

DHO Dr Abdul Rahim Khan, in his letter No 487-93/E, stated that in the last month, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary and the Punjab Health Services director general through notifications had canceled all kinds of general and temporary duty orders assigned to medics and paramedics and directed them to report to their original place of posting. Nineteen paramedics/officials, including seven SHNSs, obtaining monthly salaries from their respective basic health units (BHUs), had still not started duties in their BHUs.