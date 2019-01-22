Sahiwal killings: Take Rs20m from me and return my loved ones

LAHORE: The brother of one of the men shot dead in Sahiwal 'encounter' on Monday said that the Punjab government should return his loved ones and take Rs20 million from him.



He refuted the Punjab government’s claims of contacting him and his family. Speaking to Geo News, Jalil, the brother of Khalil, who was shot dead along with his wife and 13-year-old daughter, said, "The Punjab law minister claimed that he contacted us, but nobody has reached out to us as yet.

"It was announced that we will be given Rs20 million as compensation, but we don't want money. We want our loved ones back," he added. He questioned, "How can someone be termed a terrorist without any investigation? We are not hopeful that we will get justice, but want the truth to surface."