Rupee flat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee remained flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.83 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous closing. In the open market also, the rupee remained steady at 139.20 against the dollar. Forex dealers said the local currency remained range-bound due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers.
The rupee remained flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.83 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous closing. In the open market also, the rupee remained steady at 139.20 against the dollar. Forex dealers said the local currency remained range-bound due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers.