Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Rupee flat

Business

January 22, 2019

The rupee remained flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.83 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous closing. In the open market also, the rupee remained steady at 139.20 against the dollar. Forex dealers said the local currency remained range-bound due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers.

