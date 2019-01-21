‘PTI govt fails to maintain peace’

PAKPATTAN: PML-N former MNA Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar has said that PTI government has failed to maintain law and order in the country. He condemned the Sahiwal incident, saying the PTI government should resign immediately.

ISF HOLDS DEMO AGAINST SAHIWAL INCIDENT: Insaf Students Federation (ISF) Sunday took out a protest rally from Biji Chowk to Press Club against the Sahiwal incident. They chanted slogans against the CTD and demanded arrest of the CTD personnel involved.