45 suspects held in Mardan crackdown: DPO

MARDAN: The police and law-enforcement agencies in a joint action arrested 45 suspects including proclaimed offenders from different areas of Katlang town on Sunday, an official said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan, while briefing the media, said that a joint search operation of police and security forces was conducted in different areas, including Dehri Killay, Char Cur Killay, Ghala and in the areas located near the mountains. He added that 260 houses were searched in the joint search operation.

The DPO said that 45 suspected persons including proclaimed offenders were arrested. He further told the media that seven Kalashnikov rifles, 8 pistol, 1 gun, 27 different chargers and 310 cartridges of different bores were seized during the raids.

The DPO added that 120 people and 90 vehicles were checked through modern machines during the search operation. He added that the search operation against the criminals would continue in the district.

Investors asked to generate jobs: Aman Taraqi Party (ATP) chairman Mohammad Faiq Shah said on Sunday that unemployment is the main issue of the country and investors should play role to generate jobs.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The delegation included former ICCI vice-president and secretary general automobile association Mohammad Musharraf Janjua, senior vice-president Chaudhry Arsalan and others.

Faiq Shah said that Pakistan is a country where a large number of opportunities of investments, business and trade are available.

“To finish the unemployment and for the promotion of the business, the investors should come forward so that the youth get benefit from these opportunities,” he added.