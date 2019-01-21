close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Anjuman Tajran threatens protests if more taxes are levied

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

NAWABSHAH: The Chairman All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran, Khawaja Muhammad Shafique, said the traders would come on the roads in large numbers if further taxes are imposed in the mini budget.

Talking to the media, Khawaja said those avoiding taxes are enjoying facilities while the tax payers are in hot waters. He said the PPP and PML (N) leveled serious allegations against each other but are united for their vested interest. He said the traders had expectations from the PTI government but it seems none of their promises would be fulfilled. The chairman said the previous governments took record loans but failed to change the fate of nation. He said the fate of country cannot change unless the looted money is brought back.

