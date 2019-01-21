Entry test at Bakhtawar Girls’ Cadet College

NAWABSHAH: As many as 260 girl candidates from all over the country appeared at entry test for admission to Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College, Shaheed Benazirabad. The candidates had come from the whole of Pakistan contesting for sixty seats came from Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

Talking to the media Principal, Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College, Commander (retd) Muhammad Shafique Ansari while describing the seats allocation said there are 09 seats for Nawabshah, 33 for other districts of Sindh and 20 seats for the candidates from Azad Kashmir, the three provinces and the armed forces. He said it was the third entry test since the inception of college. Ansari said the college provides education from VIII to 12th along with some basic army training and extracurricular activities including different sports and debates. He said the cadets passing out from this college would be given preference in army, navy and air force besides they could apply in engineering, medical colleges and other universities. He said the graduating cadets would become asset for the armed forces.