Sun Jan 20, 2019
MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
January 20, 2019

Students of Mardan college demand building

National

MARDAN: The students of Mardan Postgraduate College staged a protest against Abdul Wali Khan University administration for not handing over the building of the college to the college management.

The protest rally was organised by Muttahida Talaba Mahaz, a union of different student organisations of the college, outside the Mardan Press Club. The rally, led by Mohammad Abbas Khan, Hamid Khan, Shabir Khan, Shahzad Khan, Amanat Khan, Yasar Khan and others, blocked Shamsi Road in front of the press club for several hours.

